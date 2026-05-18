Hospital EHR market share leaders in 2025, by category

While Epic was the overall acute care hospital EHR market share leader in 2025, its competitors continued to lead in some categories, KLAS Research reported.

Overall, among multispeciality acute care hospitals, Epic controlled 43.7% of the EHR market last year, followed by Oracle Health (21.9%), Meditech (14.7%), TruBridge (7.6%), and Altera Digital Health (2.9%), according to the IT researcher.

Here are the leading EHR providers by category, per the May 14 report:

— Large health systems (over 10 hospitals): Epic

— Small health systems (two to 10 hospitals): Epic

— Standalone hospitals with over 500 beds: Epic

— Standalone hospitals with 201-500 beds: Epic

— Standalone hospitals with 26-200 beds: Meditech

— Standalone hospitals with 1-25 beds: Oracle Health

— Academic medical centers: Epic

— Children’s hospitals: Epic

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