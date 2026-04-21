5 hospitals adopting Meditech EHRs

Five hospitals in 2026 have either implemented or announced plans to implement a Meditech EHR system.

Below is a running list of those organizations, as reported by Becker’s in 2026:

Schneck Medical Center (Seymour, Ind.) went live with a Meditech Expanse EHR system.



Hendry Regional Medical Center (Clewiston, Fla.) selected Meditech’s Expanse EHR, replacing multiple legacy systems with a single platform.



Parrish Healthcare (Titusville, Fla.) will implement Meditech’s Expanse EHR across its 208-bed hospital and ambulatory clinics.



Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg will adopt Meditech’s Expanse platform in a bid to unify care delivery across its hospital and 19 affiliated clinics.



HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) brought Meditech Expanse live at 43 hospitals in January as part of a multiyear enterprise rollout. The deployment expands a long-standing partnership between HCA and Meditech and is expected to extend to additional facilities over time.

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