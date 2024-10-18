Consumers warming up to AI for healthcare tasks: 3 notes

Consumers are increasingly warming up to online tools powered by generative AI for routine healthcare tasks such as making appointments, viewing test results and refilling prescriptions, a survey from PwC found.
PwC published its 2024 "US Healthcare Consumer Insights and Engagement Survey," which draws insights from 2,036 adult patients. The survey covered topics including digital adoption, affordability, value, trust, loyalty and the barriers consumers face in accessing healthcare.
Here are three findings from the survey:
- Eighty percent of consumers aged 18-34 expressed willingness to use generative AI tools in healthcare, but less than 60% of those over age 55 share the same enthusiasm.
- One in five consumers said they are open to using generative AI as a physician's assistant, although many others said they remain cautious due to concerns about data privacy and the quality of care.
- Despite the growing acceptance of virtual care solutions, in-person physician visits remain the preferred communication method for many consumers. Fifty percent of consumers aged 55-64 favor in-person visits over virtual ones, while only 34% of those aged 25-34 hold the same preference.