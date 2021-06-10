Cleveland Clinic, IBM, Aetna teaming up to launch blockchain health firm

Listen
Cleveland Clinic, IBM, Aetna and Anthem have partnered to form a blockchain health firm, called Avaneer Health.
The Chicago-based healthcare company will aim to use blockchain capabilities to make healthcare more efficient and reduce administrative costs, according to a June 9 news release.
Five things to know:
- Avaneer Health will be formed as a standalone business with significant investments from its founders: Aetna, Anthem, Cleveland Clinic, Health Care Service Corporation, IBM, The PNC Financial Services and Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.
- Avaneer Health is a member-based open network supporting utilities developed for the healthcare industry. It is expected to improve healthcare by removing administrative barriers and alleviate inefficiencies in cross-party transactions that slow down care delivery.
- The incoming CEO will be Stuart Hanson, former managing director and senior healthcare industry executive at JPMorgan Chase. He will take the helm in August.
- The company will be built on blockchain technology to ensure privacy and reduce costs of data exchange.
- Avaneer Health will reveal its full vision at the HIMSS health conference in August.