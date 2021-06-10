Cleveland Clinic, IBM, Aetna teaming up to launch blockchain health firm

Cleveland Clinic, IBM, Aetna and Anthem have partnered to form a blockchain health firm, called Avaneer Health.

The Chicago-based healthcare company will aim to use blockchain capabilities to make healthcare more efficient and reduce administrative costs, according to a June 9 news release.

Five things to know:

  1. Avaneer Health will be formed as a standalone business with significant investments from its founders: Aetna, Anthem, Cleveland Clinic, Health Care Service Corporation, IBM, The PNC Financial Services and Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare.

  2. Avaneer Health is a member-based open network supporting utilities developed for the healthcare industry. It is expected to improve healthcare by removing administrative barriers and alleviate inefficiencies in cross-party transactions that slow down care delivery.

  3. The incoming CEO will be Stuart Hanson, former managing director and senior healthcare industry executive at JPMorgan Chase. He will take the helm in August.

  4. The company will be built on blockchain technology to ensure privacy and reduce costs of data exchange. 

  5. Avaneer Health will reveal its full vision at the HIMSS health conference in August.

