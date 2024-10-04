Cleveland Clinic grows Care at Home

Cleveland Clinic expanded its Care at Home program to Weston (Fla.) Hospital, a 258-bed nonprofit facility.

The program was launched in April 2023 at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and has since expanded to two other locations. The program reduced hospital readmissions and helped 1,800 patients recover successfully in the first 18 months.

The Care at Home patients are digitally connected to physicians and nurses who continuously monitor them and are available for immediate connection if the patient pushes a button. The program serves patients with congestive heart failure, kidney infections and pneumonia, among other ailments.

Most patients in the program are transferred from the emergency department so they don't have to spend time in the hospital. Cleveland Clinic reported the patient experience scores from the Care at Home program are higher than patients who stay in the hospital.

Cleveland Clinic has also seen more nurses applying to work at the Care at Home Clinically Integrated Virtual Command Center.