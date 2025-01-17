CIO tenures are shrinking: 5 notes

CIO tenures are getting shorter, Computer Weekly reported.

Here are five things to know from the Jan. 17 article:

1. The average CIO tenure globally is three to five years, compared to upward of five to seven years for CEOs and CFOs, according to IT consulting firm Harvey Nash.

2. Over 70% of CIOs have been with their organizations for fewer than five years, and just under 40% have been there two years or less, per the 2024 Nash Squared Digital Leadership Report.

3. In 2018, 60% of CIOs had been with their organizations for five years or less, while 30% had been there three years or fewer, the firm found.

4. Seventeen percent of CIOs have been with their organizations for a decade or more, according to the report.

5. Nearly 70% of CIOs (or their equivalent) have a seat in the boardroom, the report found.