ChristianaCare launches clinically integrated network

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has launched ChristianaCare Clinical Alliance, a clinically integrated network aiming to provide partnership among clinicians.

The ChristianaCare Clinical Alliance will include clinicians from across the care continuum and provide its members with tools, analytic insights, efficiencies and economies of scale that can help deliver population health, according to a Feb. 15 release from ChristianaCare.

Members in the alliance will also have access to value-based care arrangements with payers that provide financial rewards for improving quality and reducing unnecessary utilization, according to the health system.