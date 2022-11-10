CHIME names CIO of the year

Theresa Meadows, BSN, RN, senior vice president and CIO of Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children's Health Care System, has been named CIO of the year by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, HealthTech Magazine reported.

Ms. Meadows received the honor Nov. 8 at the 2022 CHIME Fall Forum in San Antonio. In her acceptance speech, she said that more than half of the previous winners have been mentors, role models or supporters of hers, according to the Nov. 9 story.

Ms. Meadows has been with the health system for more than 12 years and previously worked in health IT for St. Louis-based Ascension.