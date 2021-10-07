CHIME names 2021 'Most Wired' hospitals

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized 107 hospitals as achieving Level 9 status in its 2021 Healthcare's Most Wired program.

CHIME's Most Wired list acknowledges healthcare organizations that have adopted and deployed information technology to improve patient safety and health outcomes across the industry.

Hospitals included in the Most Wired program are certified as Levels 1-10, with Levels 9 and 10 designating the health IT leaders that have displayed the highest and most innovative uses of technology at their respective organizations. CHIME's Most Wired list aims to recognize healthcare organizations that have adopted and leveraged information technology to improve patient safety and outcomes in the industry.

Here are the eight hospitals that achieved both Level 9 Most Wired recognition and at least Level 10 Most Wired eligibility from CHIME in 2021: