CHIME names 2021 'Most Wired' hospitals

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives has recognized 107 hospitals as achieving Level 9 status in its 2021 Healthcare's Most Wired program.
CHIME's Most Wired list acknowledges healthcare organizations that have adopted and deployed information technology to improve patient safety and health outcomes across the industry.
Hospitals included in the Most Wired program are certified as Levels 1-10, with Levels 9 and 10 designating the health IT leaders that have displayed the highest and most innovative uses of technology at their respective organizations. CHIME's Most Wired list aims to recognize healthcare organizations that have adopted and leveraged information technology to improve patient safety and outcomes in the industry.
Here are the eight hospitals that achieved both Level 9 Most Wired recognition and at least Level 10 Most Wired eligibility from CHIME in 2021:
- Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)
- Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.)
- Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)
- NYU Langone Health (New York City)
- Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
- UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)
- University Health (San Antonio)
- UPMC (Pittsburgh)
Here are the 99 hospitals that achieved Level 9 Most Wired recognition from CHIME in 2021:
- Abington (Pa.) Hospital
- Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.)
- Altru Health System (Grand Forks, N.D.)
- Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Baptist Health South Florida (Miami)
- Bayhealth Medical Center (Dover, Del.)
- Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)
- Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.)
- Children's Health System of Texas (Dallas)
- Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)
- ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.)
- Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center (Belleville, N.J.)
- Cogdell Family Clinic (Snyder, Texas)
- Community Medical Center (Toms River, N.J.)
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Forth Worth, Texas)
- CoxHealth (Springfield, Mo.)
- Deaconess Health System (Evansville, Ind.)
- DMC Detroit Medical Center
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)
- El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.)
- Englewood (N.J.) Health
- Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.)
- Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (Baton Rouge, La.)
- Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk, Neb.)
- Garnet Health Medical Center (Middletown, N.Y.)
- Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills (Harris, N.Y.)
- Genesis HealthCare System (Zanesville, Ohio)
- Grady Health System (Atlanta)
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)
- Houston Methodist
- International Medical Center (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)
- Jackson Health System (Miami)
- Jefferson Health Northeast (Philadelphia)
- Jefferson Stratford (N.J.) Hospital
- Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County (Chicago)
- Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)
- Stanford Children’s Health (Palo Alto, Calif.)
- Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
- Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)
- Mercy Health Muskegon (Mich.)
- Mercy Health Saint Mary’s (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
- Mercy Medical Center (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch (N.J.) Campus
- Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus (Lakewood, N.J.)
- Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center (Gainesville)
- NorthShore University Health System (Chicago)
- Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.)
- Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General
- Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
- Owensboro (Ky.) Health
- Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
- Parkview Medical Center (Pueblo, Colo.)
- PIH Health Downey (Calif.) Hospital
- PIH Health Whittier (Calif.) Hospital
- Riverside Health System (Newport News, Va.)
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.)
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville, N.J.)
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston, N.J.)
- Saint Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor (Mich.)
- Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System
- SCL Health (Broomfield, Colo.)
- Scripps Health (San Diego)
- Southcoast Health (New Bedford, Mass.)
- St Joseph Mercy Chelsea (Mich.)
- St. Clair Health (Pittsburgh)
- St. Joseph Mercy Livingston (Howell, Mich.)
- St. Joseph Mercy Oakland (Pontiac, Mich.)
- St. Luke's University Health Network (Bethlehem, Pa.)
- St. Mary Mercy Livonia (Mich.) Hospital
- Stamford (Conn.) Health
- Stanford Healthcare (Palo Alto, Calif.)
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)
- The Guthrie Clinic (Sayre, Pa.)
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia)
- TriHealth (Cincinnati)
- Tri-State Memorial Hospital (Clarkston, Wash.)
- Titus Regional Medical Center (Mount Pleasant, Texas)
- Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City, Mo.)
- UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.)
- UC San Diego Health
- UCLA Health (Los Angeles)
- UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
- UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
- University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center (Knoxville)
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
- University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)
- Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.)
- Virginia Hospital Center Arlington (Va.)
- Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.)
- West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown)
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health