California's COVID-19 vaccine tracking system issues prompt Cedars-Sinai, others to use EHR

California health systems administering the COVID-19 vaccine faced roadblocks this week when a county computer system to track the vaccines dosages had problems coming online, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai Medical Center COO Jeff Smith said his health system and other large systems in the state will use their existing EHRs instead of the county's system to track COVID-19 vaccines until the county system is available.

The first vaccine in San Francisco was administered Dec. 15, and the state aims to provide 2.1 million residents with the vaccine through the end of the year.

