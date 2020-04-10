California Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy gets IT support from ECS

The U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy, which is docked in Los Angeles, is getting IT support from ECS.

ECS will be equipping the ship with tech support for clinicians to provide mobile acute medical and surgical services. On the ship, ECS personnel are serving as IT leads.

Additionally, ECS is serving as the division officer for automated data processing and communication to ensure communication and medical systems are functional. ECS will also provide networking, security and database specialists as well as experts in inventory and medical supply tracking and controls.

The USNS Mercy has 1,000 hospital beds and a staff of 1,100 medical personnel.

