California medical group to pilot Google's clinical software for outpatient care

Palm Springs, Calif.-based medical group Desert Oasis Healthcare will pilot Google Health's clinical software Care Studio.

In 2023, a small number of Desert Oasis Healthcare clinicians will test out Care Studio's search and summarization capabilities that leverage artificial intelligence to bring context to physicians' clinical notes, according to an Oct. 5 LinkedIn post from Google Health.

The aim is to gradually expand the technology to more users over time.

Google has piloted the EHR Care Studio tool at St. Louis-based Ascension Health and Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.