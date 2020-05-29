Baptist Health to equip all hospitals with UV light disinfection tech

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health in June will roll out new high-tech sanitizing devices that use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospital rooms across its eight-hospital network.

The health system is implementing Clorox's Optimum-UV Enlight System, which uses a short-wavelength UV-C to kill pathogens that cause COVID-19 and MRSA infections.

After a patient is discharged from the hospital, an environmental services staff member sanitizes the room by placing the UV-C system inside and then stepping outside the room and closing the door. The staff can then use an iPad to activate the system, which takes about five minutes to disinfect the room.

Baptist Health is also installing the Clorox Total 360 system, which is an electrostatic spraying unit that dispenses disinfectant to kill the coronavirus and other cold and flu viruses on surfaces.

