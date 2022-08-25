Baptist Health South Florida system selects Innovaccer for cloud services

Coral Gables, Fla.-based health system Baptist Health South Florida has selected Innovaccer Health Cloud to provide population health analytics, provider engagement and care management for the health system.

Baptist Health also chose the Innovaccer Health Cloud's Data Activation Platform to create unified patient records in the EHR. Baptist Health System has 12 hospitals and over 100 outpatient centers, according to the Aug. 25 Baptist Health South Florida news release provided to Becker's.

"We're excited about Innovaccer's ability to come into our network environment, where staff and independent physicians are using multiple EHRs, and bring that disparate data together to give us a unified view of the patient," Milady Cervera, vice president of population health and physician integrated networks at Baptist Health, said. "The platform integrates right into our workflows, so our providers can get comprehensive actionable insights to improve the provider and patient experience."