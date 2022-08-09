Banner Health CEO joins board of virtual interpretation platform

Peter Fine, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Banner Health, joined the board of virtual interpretation platform Jeenie.

"I accepted the invitation to join the Jeenie Board because of the quality and experience of the management team, the sophistication and knowledge of their financial supporters, and the highly differentiated products and services they have developed for the customer," Mr. Fine said in an Aug. 9 press release. "As Jeenie has only begun to tap into the broad array of markets that could get great value from their game changing product, significant growth and scale up is sure to follow."

Jeenie is a virtual interpreting platform that connects users to a video or audio call with live interpreters for language assistance. Its platform aims to eliminate language barriers for patients, providers, payers and administrators.