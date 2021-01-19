Apple's 6 latest tech-related job openings
Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Here are six positions the company recently posted:
- Artificial intelligence/machine learning research manager, health AI: will research machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and algorithms to create production-ready machine learning pipelines.
- Senior iOS software development engineer, health technologies: will develop new physiological sensing methods, build research data collection systems and prototype concepts for new health products.
- Senior software quality engineer, health software: will design and develop tools and applications, including command-line interfaces, continuous integration systems and web applications, for Apple's health division.
- Motion software engineer, health products: will design, implement and maintain application programming interfaces and algorithms for iOS and embedded systems, as well as optimizing them for power, memory and performance.
- Electrical engineer, health sensing hardware: will create circuit and system design for health sensing products, review schematics and layout and drive development of component and module vendors' tester and automation equipment.
- Legal counsel, health products: will draft and negotiate agreements that bring about the design, development and distribution of Apple’s health technology products.
