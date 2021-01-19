Apple's 6 latest tech-related job openings

Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Here are six positions the company recently posted:

  1. Artificial intelligence/machine learning research manager, health AI: will research machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and algorithms to create production-ready machine learning pipelines.

  2. Senior iOS software development engineer, health technologies: will develop new physiological sensing methods, build research data collection systems and prototype concepts for new health products.

  3. Senior software quality engineer, health software: will design and develop tools and applications, including command-line interfaces, continuous integration systems and web applications, for Apple's health division.

  4. Motion software engineer, health products: will design, implement and maintain application programming interfaces and algorithms for iOS and embedded systems, as well as optimizing them for power, memory and performance.

  5. Electrical engineer, health sensing hardware: will create circuit and system design for health sensing products, review schematics and layout and drive development of component and module vendors' tester and automation equipment.

  6. Legal counsel, health products: will draft and negotiate agreements that bring about the design, development and distribution of Apple’s health technology products.

