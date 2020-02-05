Apple's 5 latest health-related job openings

Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Five open positions:

1. Software engineering manager, health technologies (hardware): Will oversee a team that investigates new physiological sensing methods and prototypes health product concepts for health applications.

2. Senior software developer, health technologies (hardware): Will work on exploratory projects such as building research data collection systems.

3. Health software performance test engineer (software and services): Will ensure health-related apps are high quality and user-focused.

4. Advanced manufacturing engineer, health technologies, (operations and supply chain): Will design precision assembly and measurement processes for Apple health products.

5. iOS engineer, health (software and services): Will contribute to product design, implementation and feature development of health records software.

