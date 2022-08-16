Analytics company sues FTC, denies illegal data-sharing

Data analytics company Kochava is suing the Federal Trade Commission over allegations made by the government agency about the firm's tracking of healthcare data.

The FTC sent Kochava a proposed injunction earlier this summer over alleged violations of the FTC Act for "unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce," according to Kochava's lawsuit filed Aug. 12 in U.S. District Court in Idaho, where the company is based.

In the complaint, Kochava said it denies the FTC's claims that its technology makes it possible to track and time-stamp consumer visits to "therapists' offices, addiction recovery centers, medical facilities, and women's reproductive health clinics." The company also said it introduced a new privacy tool Aug. 10 that blocks location data-sharing.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and several states subsequently outlawing abortion, the FTC said it would crack down on illegal health data sharing that might be used to target women for their online reproductive health activities.

An FTC spokesperson told Becker's the agency has no comment on the lawsuit.