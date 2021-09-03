Amazon's 9 most recent health-related job openings

Katie Adams 
Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business. Below are nine positions the company recently posted:

  1. Public health analytics leader: will help public health agencies get more value from their data by increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics.

  2. Global communications and campaign manager, health and welfare: will collaborate with senior leaders across Amazon to bring health and wellness initiatives to life in new and engaging ways for employees.

  3. Senior user experience writer, health and wellness: will create useful, meaningful text to help Amazon users complete the task at hand.

  4. Manager of business operations for health information and revenue cycle: will oversee coding, claims processing, patient financial services, revenue generation and health information management.

  5. Health privacy specialist: will consult with stakeholders to drive alignment with global privacy regulatory requirements.

  6. Health information exchange specialist: will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.

  7. Software development manager, Alexa Health: will lead an engineering team building innovative healthcare features for Amazon's Alexa devices.

  8. Applied science manager, Alexa Health: will build machine learning and deep neural network models for Alexa Health's products and features.

  9. Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.

