Amazon's 9 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Amazon recently posted job openings related to its health business. Below are nine positions the company recently posted:
- Public health analytics leader: will help public health agencies get more value from their data by increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics.
- Global communications and campaign manager, health and welfare: will collaborate with senior leaders across Amazon to bring health and wellness initiatives to life in new and engaging ways for employees.
- Senior user experience writer, health and wellness: will create useful, meaningful text to help Amazon users complete the task at hand.
- Manager of business operations for health information and revenue cycle: will oversee coding, claims processing, patient financial services, revenue generation and health information management.
- Health privacy specialist: will consult with stakeholders to drive alignment with global privacy regulatory requirements.
- Health information exchange specialist: will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.
- Software development manager, Alexa Health: will lead an engineering team building innovative healthcare features for Amazon's Alexa devices.
- Applied science manager, Alexa Health: will build machine learning and deep neural network models for Alexa Health's products and features.
- Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.