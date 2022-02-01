Amazon's 9 most recent health-related job openings

Listen
Amazon posted new job openings related to its health business. Below are nine positions the company recently posted:
- Head of worldwide health technology solutions: Will engage with C-suite customers across healthcare organizations, work with Amazon's strategic partners, attend and speak at industry events to drive thought leadership, lead Amazon's health technology strategy and create business opportunities.
- Principal of digital health: Will lead initiatives to grow Amazon's digital health benefit programs.
- Principal of business development, Alexa health and wellness: Will develop external partnerships for Alexa, enlist major healthcare organizations to onboard Alexa and work with healthcare partners to build future Alexa health offerings.
- Innovation lead for behavioral health benefits: Will lead efforts to remove barriers between Amazon employees and access to high-quality mental health treatment.
- Senior solutions architect, health artificial intelligence: Will write whitepapers and reference architectures, deliver technical webinars, speak at public events and file patents for future products or features.
- Health information exchange specialist: Will lead technical engagement, define implementation processes, respond to requests for proposals and provide expert knowledge on security as it relates to consumer applications and services.
- Senior user experience researcher, Amazon Halo: Will draw out insights about customers' engagement with their health when using Amazon products.
- Senior partner marketing manager, Amazon Halo: Will build scalable programs to drive product awareness, as well as determine and manage the tools partners need to be successful.
- Senior sales manager for nonprofit healthcare: Will drive the sales strategy for Amazon's nonprofit healthcare division, develop the team to achieve results, define metrics for success, lead key customer relationships and manage revenue achievement.