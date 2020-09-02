Amazon's 8 latest job openings
Amazon recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
- Head of strategic healthcare solutions, Amazon Web Services: will bring data-driven analysis and recommendations, provide thought leadership and demonstrate the value of Amazon's healthcare offerings to internal stakeholders.
- Inventory control and quality assurance analyst, Amazon PillPack: will monitor and review the quality of PillPack transactions and products.
- Clinical effectiveness program manager, Amazon Care: will establish a systematic approach and standards for using analytics to support Amazon's quality improvement program for its healthcare services.
- Software development engineer, Amazon Care: will help design secure, scalable and reliable features for Amazon healthcare products.
- Software development engineer, Alexa Health: will help develop technical strategies, vision and architecture to make Amazon's Alexa a trusted health assistant.
- Senior UX designer, Amazon Care: will use business requirements, user stories and data to create user flows, wireframes prototypes, high fidelity mockups and strict user interface specifications for Amazon's healthcare products.
- Front-end engineer, Amazon Care: will collaborate with UX designers, product managers, technical program managers, software engineers and partner teams to build a new interface for Amazon healthcare products.
- Amazon Web Services principal enterprise account manager, healthcare: will engage with medical school and health system customers to qualify and pursue sales opportunities for Amazon's healthcare division.
