Amazon's 5 health-related job openings
Below are some of the job openings related to Amazon's health business the company recently posted.
- Business development manager, Amazon Care (several locations): will foster and advance relationships with commercial and public sector enterprises, collaborating with leadership to create a strategy to optimize partnership opportunities
- Software development engineer, Amazon Care: will help design software for the Amazon Web Services commerce platform
- Nonprofit healthcare account executive, Amazon Web Services: will lead and continue to grow Amazon's healthcare customers business, particularly in the health system sector
- Principal business development manager of academic medical centers and healthcare, Amazon Web Services: will engage with medical schools, the medical research community, health system customers and existing Amazon Web Services account teams to qualify and pursue sales opportunities
- Clinical customer care pharmacist, Amazon PillPack: will act as the main source of clinical knowledge for Amazon PillPack customers by answering transferred calls that have been deemed clinical in nature
