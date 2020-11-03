Amazon's 5 health-related job openings

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Below are some of the job openings related to Amazon's health business the company recently posted.

  1. Business development manager, Amazon Care (several locations): will foster and advance relationships with commercial and public sector enterprises, collaborating with leadership to create a strategy to optimize partnership opportunities

  2. Software development engineer, Amazon Care: will help design software for the Amazon Web Services commerce platform

  3. Nonprofit healthcare account executive, Amazon Web Services: will lead and continue to grow Amazon's healthcare customers business, particularly in the health system sector

  4. Principal business development manager of academic medical centers and healthcare, Amazon Web Services: will engage with medical schools, the medical research community, health system customers and existing Amazon Web Services account teams to qualify and pursue sales opportunities

  5. Clinical customer care pharmacist, Amazon PillPack: will act as the main source of clinical knowledge for Amazon PillPack customers by answering transferred calls that have been deemed clinical in nature

More articles on health IT:
Updates on 5 hospital cyberattacks
Teladoc, Livongo complete merger & 10 other key health IT notes
5 healthcare marketers share the motto that guides their messaging strategy

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers