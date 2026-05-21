Which AI companies health systems are betting on

Health systems in 2026 are moving beyond AI experimentation and into a more disciplined phase of adoption. CIOs and digital leaders are shifting their focus away from isolated pilots and toward scalable, enterprise-wide deployments that can deliver measurable operational and clinical value.

As a result, health systems are increasingly prioritizing long-term partnerships with established technology companies rather than piecing together multiple point solutions. Major AI players are now competing aggressively for a foothold in healthcare, with hospitals evaluating vendors based on security, workflow integration, reliability and return on investment.

Here’s a look at where health systems are partnering on AI:

Anthropic

Phoenix-based Banner Health has emerged as an early enterprise adopter of Anthropic’s Claude models. In late 2025, the 33-hospital health system rolled out BannerWise, a private chatbot powered by Anthropic technology, to more than 55,000 employees across the organization.

Anthropic also expanded its healthcare ambitions in January with the launch of Claude for Healthcare, a version of its AI platform tailored for clinical and operational use cases.

OpenAI

OpenAI officially entered the healthcare market Jan. 8 with the launch of OpenAI for Healthcare, a suite of products aimed at supporting clinical, administrative and research workflows. The offering includes ChatGPT for Healthcare and the OpenAI API for Healthcare.

Several large health systems have already begun implementing ChatGPT for Healthcare, including Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth; Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health; Boston Children’s Hospital; Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare; Stanford Medicine Children’s Health in Palo Alto, Calif.; and UCSF Health in San Francisco.

The platform is designed as a secure enterprise workspace that enables clinicians, administrators and researchers to access AI tools while maintaining centralized governance and compliance standards.

Microsoft

Microsoft continues to expand its footprint in healthcare AI through Dragon Copilot, formerly known as DAX Copilot, an ambient AI documentation tool that listens to patient visits and drafts clinical notes directly into the EHR.

The smartphone-based platform records clinician-patient conversations and generates draft documentation designed to reduce administrative burden and clinician burnout. Adoption has accelerated across health systems, with Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care recently surpassing 1 million clinical notes generated using DAX Copilot.

Google

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health was one of the first U.S. health systems to deploy Google’s Gemini-based AI agent at scale.

The health system also launched two additional AI agents built on Google Cloud’s Gemini 2.5 platform to support clinicians and improve patient communication. One agent helps NICU nurses quickly access up-to-date best practices and internal policies, while the other analyzes lab value trends and generates preventive care recommendations to speed up communication with patients.

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