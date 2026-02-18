Mayo Clinic triages patient referrals with AI

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has developed an automated document referral system to triage patient referrals with generative AI.

The health system previously received referrals by fax and had to process them by hand. The tool flags urgent cases, causing care teams to reach out to patients more quickly.

“That is a crucial time period for patients with serious and complex medical conditions, when every moment truly matters,” said Erin Layman, operations manager for hematology and medical oncology at Scottsdale-based Mayo Clinic in Arizona, in a Feb. 16 news release. “It’s important to have an intelligent system that can pull information from multiple documents, summarize it and allow staff to quickly review for accuracy. That helps move high-risk patients through the process much faster.”