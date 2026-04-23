Keck Medicine expands AI precision medicine push

Keck Medicine of USC, based in Los Angeles, and Tempus AI are collaborating to advance AI-driven precision medicine across USC’s clinical network.

The collaboration is designed to transform care delivery across more than 1.5 million annual patient visits to the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles, the Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif., and affiliated hospitals and clinics across Southern California, according to an April 23 Tempus news release.

The effort includes four components: clinical testing integrating Tempus’ molecular diagnostics and genomic profiling into clinical workflows, clinical trial matching, AI-driven clinical care gap pathways and joint research and co-development of diagnostics, therapies and AI tools.

The organizations said in the release the collaboration aims to align research, clinical care and operational priorities while expanding access to personalized care and clinical trials.

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