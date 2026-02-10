AI scribe guidance lags for residents: Study

Guidance on how residents should use AI scribes is limited, even as physicians in training could benefit from the tools, according to a Feb. 10 study in Advances in Medical Education and Practice.

The researchers — from Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Sidney Kimmel Medical College, both in Philadelphia — reviewed five major medical and specialty society websites and searched PubMed for residency-focused studies, finding no directives for the deployment of the technology in medical training programs.

“AI scribes may represent a potential tool to alleviate resident documentation burden, yet the absence of resident-specific guidance remains a critical gap in graduate medical education guidelines,” the authors wrote. Potential standards could focus on “resident review, note sign-off, accountability, patient consent, and scope of use.”