AdventHealth deploys ChatGPT for Healthcare: 9 things to know

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth is advancing its partnership with OpenAI, deploying the new ChatGPT for Healthcare.

Here are nine things to know about the collaboration:

1. The 50-plus hospital system originally adopted ChatGPT Enterprise before settling on ChatGPT for Healthcare, which launched in January and provides industry-specific compliance support and data protections, according to a May 21 OpenAI news release.

2. AdventHealth said it was looking for collaboration and speed of innovation on AI.

3. The health system is rolling out the tool across departments, clinical, IT, finance and human resources.

4. Physician advisors can use the AI to create structured summaries of patient charts, surface relevant clinical information and generate initial rationales.

5. Advent Health is measuring adoption and workflow performance via system-level data such as EHR timestamps rather than self-reported estimates.

6. Teams have reported less time spent on repetitive documentation and review tasks, quicker turnaround on internal workflows, reduced rework cycles with more consistent first drafts, and enhanced capacity without additional staffing.

7. Overall, the health system reports an 80% reduction in administrative work. “If you take a 10-minute task and make it two, and that happens a thousand times a week, that’s real capacity,” AdventHealth Chief AI Officer Rob Purinton said in the release. “The question is how you reinvest that capacity.”

8. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Boston Children’s Hospital and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine Children’s Health are among the other health systems using ChatGPT for Healthcare.

9. OpenAI competitor Anthropic offers a similar platform, Claude for Healthcare, whose early adopters include Phoenix-based Banner Health.

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