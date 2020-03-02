6 healthcare organizations that partnered with big tech in February

Several hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations announced new or expanded partnerships with major technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft throughout the month of February.

Here are six recently announced healthcare partnerships with big tech, beginning with the most recent:

1. Johnson & Johnson and Apple opened enrollment for their "Heartline Study," which will examine how the iPhone and Apple Watch could improve detection of atrial fibrillation in users aged 65 and older.

2. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare tapped Verizon to launch a 5G ultra-wideband network within the Emory Healthcare Innovation Lab, in which the partners will test how 5G can improve medical training, telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

3. The VA Palo Alto (Calif.) Health Care System partnered with Verizon and Microsoft to deploy the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' first 5G-enabled clinical care system.

4. Anthem became the first healthcare organization to join the IBM-backed Q Hub at Raleigh-based North Carolina State University, where Anthem will develop practical applications through which quantum computing can enhance the consumer healthcare experience.

5. A study from Boston Children's Hospital and Google demonstrated how a machine learning system they co-developed could forecast the spread of Lyme disease in real time by analyzing online search data.

6. Alphabet's life sciences arm Verily formed a joint venture with Santen Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize new digital devices and solutions to improve eye care and health.

