5 ways CIOs can address remote work, economic challenges during the pandemic

Faced with solving remote work needs and economic challenges spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, CIOs are taking on an elevated role among executives as they help their organizations navigate digital operations, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“All [CIOs'] IT decisions have been appreciated and underscored more than any other point in history," said Aaron Levie, CEO of software developer Box, during a WSJ CIO Network virtual conference June 23. CEOs are evaluating CIOs based on whether their company's workforce is fully productive while working remotely and whether the organization is able to accommodate customers digitally.

Here are five ways CIOs can continue strong leadership through the pandemic as they continue pushing digital initiatives, according to Mr. Levie:

1. Develop a strong business-first approach to tech.

2. Work with their CEOs and communicate frequently to determine how tech can be applied to their workforce and customer experiences.

3. Focus on tech projects that bring value and help the business deliver a profit on a quarterly basis.

4. Focus on initiatives relating to employee productivity or technologies that may improve the supply chain.

5. Incorporate data security and cybersecurity across all initiatives as hackers and bad actors look to exploit vulnerabilities.

More articles on health IT:

Where 20 health systems are investing innovation dollars in 2020

Cleveland Clinic CIO Matthew Kull on how coronavirus disrupted operations for the better

CMS launches new health informatics office to ease regulatory, administrative burdens: 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.