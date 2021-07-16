5 things to know about AWS for Health

Listen Amazon recently launched Amazon Web Services for Health to offer curated offerings for thousands of healthcare and life sciences customers worldwide. Five details: The platform will offer cloud-based solutions for 16 areas in healthcare, such as genomics, biopharma and patient-facing care, according to a July 15 news release.



AWS for Health will assist customers in creating holistic EHRs for clinicians to accelerate research and create data-driven care plans.



Amazon said the platform will help health systems decrease their operational costs, improve interoperability and enable data-driven decision-making. For example, Wellforce will save as much as 20 percent annually, estimated at $3 million, by moving its operations to the cloud.



The platform will have specialized programs for health IT, patient and clinician experience, billing, medical research, and more, the release said. In health IT, AWS will allow IT professionals to deploy machine-learning tools to gain insight into their health data. For clinicians, voice-to-text solutions help mitigate clinician burnout and give providers and patients access to virtual care options.



Amazon Web Services on July 15 launched general availability of its new data lake service for healthcare providers and life sciences organizations, with Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center among the first customers.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.