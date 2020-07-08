5 recent Google health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Five positions the company recently posted:
- Head, data protection and information governance, Google Health: will pilot daily operations of the data protection/privacy compliance and governance function for the Quality, Regulatory, Safety & Trust organization and work with senior Google Health leaders to create strategic plans for the operational delivery of data protection and privacy.
- Software quality engineer, regulatory and safety, Google Health: will build a user-friendly and safe mobile experience to improve the way healthcare is delivered.
- Strategic partner development manager, Google Health: will manage partnerships, influence product and partner strategy, coordinate with stakeholders and lead and close deals.
- Associate product counsel, Google Health: will serve as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.
- Senior clinical specialist, Google Health: will act as an influential contributor to Google's work developing intelligent and user-friendly tools for clinicians.
