Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Five positions the company recently posted:

  1. Head, data protection and information governance, Google Health: will pilot daily operations of the data protection/privacy compliance and governance function for the Quality, Regulatory, Safety & Trust organization and work with senior Google Health leaders to create strategic plans for the operational delivery of data protection and privacy.

  2. Software quality engineer, regulatory and safety, Google Health: will build a user-friendly and safe mobile experience to improve the way healthcare is delivered.

  3. Strategic partner development manager, Google Health: will manage partnerships, influence product and partner strategy, coordinate with stakeholders and lead and close deals.

  4. Associate product counsel, Google Health: will serve as product counsel for a portfolio of health-related projects, including providing regulatory guidance and advising product, research and business development teams.

  5. Senior clinical specialist, Google Health: will act as an influential contributor to Google's work developing intelligent and user-friendly tools for clinicians.

