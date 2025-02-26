5 reasons CIO hiring is surging

CIO hiring is on the rise to start 2025 but may not make for a "Great CIO Migration."

Here are five things to know, according to a Feb. 25 CIO article:

1. "We're seeing record growth in our search firm almost immediately in 2025," said Kelly Doyle, managing director at technology-focused executive recruiter Heller Search Associates.

2. The surge is due to increased certainty following an election year and a growing emphasis on AI, she said.

3. Many CIOs are reporting a significant uptick in executive recruiters reaching out to them in the past month compared to months prior, said Somer Hackley, CEO and executive recruiter at Distinguished Search.

4. Healthcare is expected to experience big growth in IT hiring in general because of the demand for cybersecurity, automation, and cloud and data center infrastructure to enable large language model development, said Doug Wald, vice president of recruiting for North America at Executive Alliance.

5. However, a "Great CIO Migration" likely won't happen in 2025: "Most CIOs — as with a lot of tech and white collar workers — weren't holding off on job changes due to lack of interest, but rather that there was very little movement, at the executive level in the particular," said Kanani Breckenridge, CEO of Kismet Search.