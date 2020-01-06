5 priorities for CIOs in 2020

Equipping employees to be successful throughout the digital transformation of the workplace is among the top priorities for CIOs this year, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Thirty IT executives responded to WSJ's questionnaire, which asked people to reflect on 2019 and priorities for 2020.

Here are the top five priorities:

1. Attracting, retaining and developing talent.

2. Focusing on innovation and digital transformation.

3. Training employees on new technical skills.

4. Automating employee workdays.

5. Enhancing cybersecurity efforts.

To read more, click here.

More articles on health IT:

NYU cardiologist sues Apple over smartwatch AFib detection & 9 other health IT notes

Viewpoint: Investment dollars fueled decade of tech innovation

Dr. Eric Topol: How AI will restore 'humanity of medicine' this decade

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.