5 lessons on collecting health data

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
After months of collecting sensitive health information in the form of vaccine passports and COVID-19 test results, organizations must decide what to do with the health data.
Here are some considerations and lessons on what to do with such information from an April 25 FTC article.
- Clearly explain what you will do with consumers' health data and stick to it.
- For security reasons, keep any apps and websites updated and secure to protect customer information.
- Review and update privacy policies and claims and ensure they are in line with public health developments.
- Minimize the amount of health information that is shared when verifying or communicating information to another entity. Not all details will be necessary to share.
- Provide a secure environment to share information in with a secure network and storage space.