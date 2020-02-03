5 hospitals that partnered with big tech in January

Several hospitals and health systems announced new or expanded partnerships with major technology companies such as Amazon and Google throughout the month of January.

Here are five recently announced hospital partnerships with big tech, beginning with the most recent:

1. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is collaborating with Google Cloud to enhance the ProofPilot patient-centered digital clinical trial platform.

2. Lyft and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health teamed up to provide free, on-demand nonemergency transportation to newly discharged patients without access to reliable transportation.

3. A new Amazon locker kiosk in Dallas-based Children's Health will allow long-term patients and their families to receive and return packages directly from the Children's Medical Center Dallas campus.

4. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is expanding a program established with Samsung in 2018 for smartwatch-based remote monitoring of cardiac rehabilitation patients.

5. The University of Southern California's Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine, a research facility and oncology clinic in Los Angeles, is opening a new "smart" facility in partnership with AT&T to advance data-driven initiatives in cancer treatment and education.

