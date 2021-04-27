5 hospitals hiring CIOs, CMIOs

Below are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CIOs or chief medical information officers. 

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is seeking a CMIO.

  2. Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (Milwaukee) is seeking a CMIO.

  3. Indiana University Health (Indianapolis) is seeking a CMIO.

  4. Marcus Daily Memorial Hospital (Hamilton, Mont.) is seeking a CIO.

  5. Sturdy Memorial Hospital (Attleboro, Mass.) is seeking a CMIO.

