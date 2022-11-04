5 health systems seeking chief medical information officers

Chief medical information officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO talent:
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
- Bay Area Hospital (Coos Bay, Oreg.) is seeking a part-time CMIO.
- Cook County Health and Hospitals System (Chicago) is seeking a CMIO.
- Indiana University Health (Bloomington) is seeking an associate CMIO.
- Natividad Medical Center (Salinas, Calif.) is seeking a CMIO.
- South Shore Health (Weymouth, Mass.) is seeking a CMIO.