4 startups health systems are investing in

Hospitals and health systems are making financial investments into startups. If successful, these companies have the potential to generate additional revenue for the health system.
Here are four investment moves from health systems Becker's has covered since March 16:
- Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures, the Los Angeles-based health system's venture capital arm, led a $6 million series A funding round for cardiac data company RhythmScience.
- Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System backed tech-focused, value-based care company Wellvana Health in an $84 million funding round.
- Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health was among the backers of virtual behavioral health startup Bend Health, which has raised $32 million since launching in 2021 and recently partnered with a Wisconsin health system.
- UnityPoint Health Ventures, the venture capital arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, is participating in a $15 million funding round for telehealth platform OpenLoop.