3 health insights from the US' 1st chief technology officer

After becoming the federal government's first chief technology officer in 2009, Aneesh Chopra took his expertise into the healthcare sector, becoming president of healthcare analytics company CareJourney. Here are three key quotes from an April 6 Politico interview exploring his thoughts on healthcare data and innovation:

On simplifying the flow of healthcare data: "A lot of what you'll see in healthcare is this delicate handoff between the public sector and the private sector. And understanding and navigating that handoff is key. We're entering a moment where the baton is being passed from the regulators, who've now said all certified EHR systems have to meet Cures Act obligations by December of this year. But it's up to the private sector to demand that it works."



On technology's ability to reach patients who do not typically feel engaged by their providers: "We're flipping the model from 'I have to learn how to navigate the fixed healthcare fragmented machine' to 'It's reaching its hand out to me and serving people like me in a more coordinated fashion.' More and more, that care coordination and navigation function can be performed digitally."



On the fact that President Joe Biden has not nominated a CTO: "In today's environment, it is almost impossible to think about any policy issue that doesn't have the need to understand the role of technology, data and innovation embedded in it. Continuing a cross-cutting role in the White House that advises the president is critical."