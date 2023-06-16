3 CIOs who became health system leaders

Hospital and health system CIOs, who are responsible for overseeing the operation of IT departments, are taking on more responsibilities and are increasingly becoming strategic business leaders, which in turn is getting them promoted to CEO and president positions at their organizations.
Here are three CIOs who became CEO and president of healthcare organizations:
- Jonathan Velez, MD, who previously served as CIO of Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Memorial Health System from 2009 to 2012, has been named president of Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health.
- Kyle Marek, who spent more than 15 years as information chief and vice president of general services at Morehead City, N.C.-based Carteret Health Care, was named chief executive of a Mayo Clinic Care Network hospital in North Carolina.
- Suresh Gunasekaran, CEO of San Francisco-based UCSF Health, also served in a CIO position. From September 2004 to December 2014, Mr. Gunasekaran served as CIO of university hospitals and clinics at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.