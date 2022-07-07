2022 cloud expenditures forecast to surpass traditional IT infrastructure spending

Spending on the cloud is expected to eclipse traditional IT infrastructure expenditures later this year, according to a recent report from market intelligence firm International Data Corporation.

Investment in shared (or public) and dedicated (or private) cloud environments increased by 17.2 percent in the first quarter of 2022 year over year to $18.3 billion, the June 30 report found. As Becker's has reported, healthcare organizations are increasingly moving to public cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure.

Cloud spending in 2022 will grow 22 percent over 2021 to $90.3 billion, which would be the highest annual growth rate in four years, driven by inflationary pressure to buy before prices rise further and improvements in the supply chain, International Data Corporation predicted. Noncloud infrastructure expenditures will rise by just 1.8 percent to $60.7 billion, according to the firm.

Public cloud spending is expected to grow by 24.3 percent year over year to $63.9 billion, while private cloud investment is predicted to rise 16.8 percent to $26.3 billion, the report stated.