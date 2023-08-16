2 health systems outsourcing IT talent

Some hospitals and health systems are outsourcing IT jobs in a move to reduce operating costs and allow their former employees to retain jobs.
Below are two hospitals outsourcing IT jobs, as reported by Becker's since July 18:
- Providence, R.I.-based Care New England said it will outsource some of its IT employees to health IT provider Kyndryl. Under the agreement, employees will join Kyndryl's team and will provide technical services to the health system. The move was made to reduce operating costs and give IT employees more career advancements, according to Care New England.
- Franciscan Alliance, the parent company of Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health Indianapolis, said it will move 61 employees from its information services department to an outside company and end their employment with Franciscan, effective Sept. 30.