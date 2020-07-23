17% of providers had few or no tech budget cuts in wake of COVID-19

Despite most healthcare providers indicating tech budget cuts in response to the pandemic, nearly three quarters of organization leaders want to invest in more technology moving forward, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its Vendor Performance in Response to the COVID-19 Crisis July 23 report, KLAS surveyed 192 healthcare leaders in April and May about the tech they are currently using during the pandemic and the solutions they plan to build up or implement in the future. The report also includes insights from 1,281 healthcare professionals who completed KLAS' standard vendor performance survey during April and May.

Here's how a group of 88 survey participants responded when asked what level of budget cutbacks their organizations have implemented due to the pandemic:

Few or no budget cuts to date: 17 percent

Health system expansion stopped: 2 percent

Capital projects delayed: 27 percent

General cost cutting: 24 percent

Dramatic cost cutting: 30 percent

When asked if they are considering future healthcare tech investments, 74 percent of the respondents said yes while 26 percent said no.

More articles on health IT:

10 ways hospitals can improve health IT safety

Cerner launches new cloud-based EHR for rural, critical access hospitals: 3 notes

Western Michigan University plugs state COVID-19 data gap, starts archive

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.