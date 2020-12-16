15+ government agencies partner with Salesforce on COVID-19 vaccine management platform

More than 15 international, federal, state and local agencies have tapped Salesforce to help manage their COVID-19 vaccine programs, from scheduling appointments to overseeing inventory management, according to a Dec. 16 news release.

The state of New Hampshire and the city of Chicago are two of the agencies using Salesforce's Work.com for Vaccines platform, which builds on the company's Work.com platform for managing COVID-19 contact tracing and emergency response efforts.

Governments and healthcare organizations can use Salesforce's Work.com for Vaccines software platform to design, build and manage their vaccine programs as they navigate inoculation efforts over the coming months. The platform provides tools for vaccine inventory management, appointment scheduling, vaccine outcome monitoring and public health notifications and outreach.

Work.com for Vaccines also includes a public health command center, giving program leaders access to a single dashboard that displays the organization's vaccine management data as well as insights on the surrounding communities' health status. This dashboard can show current vaccine and medical product inventory levels and predict future vaccine needs.

