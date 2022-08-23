5 recent health equity partnerships

Five health equity partnerships reported since Aug. 9:

1. The Texas Association of Community Health Centers partnered with Unite Us Aug. 23 to expand a coordinated care network addressing "unmet social needs" and improving health outcomes throughout the state.

2. UCLA launched TechQuity Accelerator, a health tech program aimed at companies providing resources for underserved communities, which is the result of a partnership between UCLA Health Biodesign and BioscienceLA.

3. Gilead Sciences plans to collaborate with two academic institutions to reduce inequities in HIV healthcare for Black Americans.

4. Trillium Community Health Plan partnered with technology company Unite Us to enhance the health plan's ability to collaborate between providers and community-based organizations to provide healthcare services for Oregon Health Plan members.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare will partner with Johnson & Johnson to work on data-driven programs to promote health equity.