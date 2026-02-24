Novo Nordisk to lower list price of Wegovy, Ozempic in 2027

Novo Nordisk will reduce the U.S. list price of Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus to $675 per month starting Jan. 1, 2027.

The change constitutes a list price reduction of approximately 50% for Wegovy and 35% for Ozempic across all doses, according to a Feb. 24 news release. Novo Nordisk said the new pricing is intended to improve access for patients whose out-of-pocket costs are tied to the list price, such as those in high-deductible health plans or with coinsurance. The change will not affect existing direct-to-patient self-pay pricing through programs such as NovoCare.

The move aligns with broader federal efforts to curb prescription drug costs. On Jan. 1, 2027, CMS will also implement new maximum fair prices for 15 high-expenditure Medicare Part D drugs, including Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus. The negotiated prices for those three drugs will be $274 per month, down from the 2024 list price of $959.