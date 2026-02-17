CVS, eMed partner on GLP-1 benefit model

Telehealth company eMed has partnered with CVS Caremark to offer a GLP-1 benefit model that lets employers subsidize weight loss medications without covering the full cost, Axios reported Feb. 16.

The arrangement allows eligible employees to purchase GLP-1s online through eMed and receive weight management services including side effect management, weekly check-ins and blood testing. Employers can decide how much of the cost to subsidize, the report said.

CVS Caremark manages prescription benefits for up to 30 million people and views the collaboration as another way to expand GLP-1 access.

“We offer multiple solutions to best meet our clients’ diverse needs — based on how they’d like to manage the GLP-1 class both on benefit and off benefit (where eMed focuses),” CVS said in a statement shared with Becker’s. “All have the ability to prescribe, but the primary focus is a personalized approach to GLP-1 and obesity management.”