Eli Lilly’s new obesity drug is posting weight loss results that rival — and in some cases exceed — gastric bypass surgery, long considered the only effective treatment for most patients with severe obesity.

Lilly announced May 21 that its investigational triple agonist retatrutide produced up to 30.3% body weight loss at two years in the Triumph-1 Phase 3 trial, surpassing any obesity drug currently on the market. The drug targets three hormones — GLP-1, GIP and glucagon — compared to the one or two targeted by existing treatments.

Among the 2,339 trial participants, those on the highest dose lost an average of 28.3% of body weight over 80 weeks; among patients with a BMI over 35, that reached 30.3% at two years. Patients who undergo gastric bypass surgery typically lose 30% to 35% of their body weight over the same period, according to a May 21 report by The New York Times.

Lilly has not yet filed for regulatory approval, but some patients have already begun ordering unregulated versions online, alarming physicians. The highest dose also came with a notable tradeoff — 11% of patients on that dose dropped out due to side effects, a higher discontinuation rate than seen with existing GLP-1 drugs.

Still, the results have renewed a longstanding debate in obesity medicine: how do these drugs actually stack up against bariatric surgery? The research is extensive — and far from settled. Here’s where the evidence stands across the key outcome categories.

Total weight loss: Surgery still leads in the real world

In controlled clinical trials, GLP-1s have climbed steadily. Semaglutide (Wegovy) produced 10.9% to 14.9% weight loss across the Step program. Tirzepatide (Zepbound) hit roughly 20% to 22% in Surmount-1. And retatrutide reached 28.3% at 80 weeks — territory bariatric surgery has traditionally owned.

But real-world results tell a different story. A recent analysis found bariatric surgery leads to 20 percentage points greater weight loss than GLP-1s after one year, with higher remission rates for diabetes and hypertension. Another study, presented at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery’s annual meeting compared outcomes across 51,085 patients treated at New York City-based NYU Langone Health and NYC Health + Hospitals. Patients who had sleeve gastrectomy or gastric bypass lost an average of 58 pounds over two years — roughly five times the 12 pounds lost by patients prescribed semaglutide or tirzepatide. The gap held even after adjusting for age, body mass index and comorbidities.

Bariatric surgery, by contrast, delivers approximately 25% to 30% total weight loss that holds over a decade, according to a large Cleveland Clinic study published in Nature Medicine in 2025. Among patients with obesity and Type 2 diabetes, those who had surgery lost an average of 21.6% of body weight over 10 years, compared to 6.8% for those on GLP-1 medications.

Weight regain: The medication dependency problem

This is where the divide sharpens most. Surgery permanently alters gut hormones and physiology. GLP-1s work while patients take them — and studies consistently show significant regain when they stop.

A meta-analysis published in Cureus: Journal of Medical Science in 2026 found that patients regained the majority of lost weight after GLP-1 discontinuation, with researchers framing it as disease recurrence rather than treatment failure. Real-world discontinuation rates compound the problem: roughly half of patients stop their GLP-1 within two years, whether due to side effects, cost or access issues.

But bariatric surgery carries its own durability caveat. An estimated 20% of patients never achieve expected weight loss, and 20% to 30% experience significant regain or comorbidity recurrence over time, which has created a growing clinical market for GLP-1s as a post-surgical rescue therapy.

Cardiovascular outcomes: GLP-1s have RCT data; surgery has observational evidence

This is the category where GLP-1s hold a meaningful edge — for now. The landmark Select trial established semaglutide as the first obesity medication to demonstrate a 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events in non-diabetic patients with established heart disease. That cardiovascular benefit appeared to occur independently of weight loss itself.

Surgery has a strong observational track record for reducing cardiovascular risk, but lacks the kind of large randomized controlled trial that Select provided. Tirzepatide’s cardiovascular outcomes trial, Surmount-MMO, is ongoing with results expected in 2027. Retatrutide’s Triumph-3, evaluating the drug specifically in patients with established cardiovascular disease, is still underway.

Cost: Surgery is cheaper at two years — but few qualify or choose it

A 2025 cohort study published in JAMA Surgery, drawing on 30,458 Highmark insurance enrollees, found that bariatric surgery was associated with greater weight loss and roughly $11,700 in savings over two years compared to continuous GLP-1 therapy. That calculus reflects the ongoing monthly cost of medications, versus the one-time cost of a procedure.

The comparison is complicated by access — and by a market that is already moving. Bariatric surgery volumes have fallen 46.4% since late 2022, even as GLP-1 prescriptions among eligible patients climbed from 0.22% to 24% over the same period. GLP-1 medications, despite their own significant access and cost barriers, are reaching a far broader patient population than surgery ever has — including those who are not surgical candidates, those who choose to avoid an operation and those managing less severe obesity.

The emerging consensus: Not either/or

The sharper clinical question may no longer be which treatment wins but which patients should get which treatment — and when to combine both. A growing body of research supports using GLP-1s after bariatric surgery to address weight regain; use of GLP-1 agonists among patients who had bariatric surgery increased from nine patients in 2015 to nearly 5,000 in 2024.

The arrival of retatrutide narrows the weight loss gap between pharmacotherapy and surgery in trial conditions — but the real-world adherence problem, the durability question and the access gap still favor surgery for patients who can and will pursue it.

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