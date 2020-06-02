Washington state issues emergency order to block surprise bills from insurers, labs

Washington state's insurance commissioner ordered all health plans to not balance bill residents for COVID-19 diagnostic testing, effective June 1.

The order bars health plans from sending balance or "surprise" bills for COVID-19 diagnostic testing processed by in-state, out-of-network laboratories when a provider deems the test medically necessary. The order applies to out-of-state, out-of-network laboratories as well.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler asked health plans to notify state officials if out-of-network laboratories that are submitting claims have failed to publish a cash price or accept the published cash price of a COVID-19 diagnostic test.

More articles on finance:

Baylor Scott & White to lay off 1,200 workers, furlough others

20 healthcare companies with biggest annual profits

West Virginia hospital to close, lay off 340 employees

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.