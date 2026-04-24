Washington hospital restructures clinic, ends pain management services

Ritzville, Wash.-based East Adams Rural Healthcare will move forward with a reset of its rural health clinic after nearly closing amid financial challenges at its Ritzville Hospital.

EARH shared in February that financial difficulties would force the clinic to shut down, but after community pushback, leadership developed a “clinic reset” model to help stabilize operations rather than close them entirely, according to an April 21 news release shared with Becker’s.

“This reset provides an opportunity to evaluate current processes, eliminate inefficiencies and align operations with best practices, regulatory requirements, and the evolving needs of our patients and community,” the release said.

Under the new model, effective June 1, the clinic will operate with one provider on-site per day, with a team of three who rotate throughout the week.

EARH is working to ensure the provider team is both male and female to meet the range of patient needs, according to the release.

The clinic’s interventional pain management services, which were provided through a partnership with Holistic Pain Management, have also ended. EARH says it is actively recruiting an in-house pain management provider to restore the services.

EARH’s walk-in clinic and emergency room will remain available for care throughout the transition.

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